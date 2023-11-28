WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Wellford has enacted an ordinance prohibiting large trucks from driving on some small, residential roads.

Wellford Police officers have installed “NO THROUGH TRUCK TRAFFIC” signs Gibbs Road, Main Street Wellford and Nesbitt Road as part of the ordinance.

Police Chief David Green said the ordinance was enacted because many large trucks are cutting through neighborhoods to get to their destinations faster. He said the trucks have damaged many of these smaller roads.

“The sides of the roads are crumbling,” Green said. “The larger trucks are just not meant for some of these small roads. The roads are literally falling apart. A lot of the roads are becoming crushed and sunken in. The potholes are getting worse.”

Green said this problem has worsened in recent years.

“As the economy gets better and as the area grows, you do see more and more trucks in areas that you normally would not,” Green explained.

“A lot of these trucks are using these roads to get to areas because it’s quicker, because of traffic jams or just because of traffic in general,” he added. “They will find these smaller roads to cut through to beat the traffic.”

Green said officers will work to educate truck drivers about the new ordinance. However, if they fail to abide by it, they and their employer could face fines of up to $1,092.