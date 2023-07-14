SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s largest animal adoption drive begins Friday and will go through July 23.

The fifth annual Pick Me! SC event includes 55 adoption locations across the state, with 14 in the Upstate.

Participating shelters, rescues, and PetCo Stores are offering free or low-fee adoptions during the event with the goal of finding homes for more than 2,000 dogs and cats.

During last year’s event, more than 1,700 animals were adopted, including 247 from Greenville County Animal Care and 164 from Anderson County PAWS.

Pick Me! SC is a part of the No Kill South Carolina 2024 project, the goal of which is to save shelter animals’ lives across the state.

