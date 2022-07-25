LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Laurens has hired a new police chief.

Keith Grounsell was announced as the next police chief for Laurens.

Mayor Nathan Senn made the announcement Monday stating, “after a thorough search, we believe we have found the right individual to lead and serve in this critical role.”

Grounsell was previously the chief of police for the city of Simpsonville from 2012 through 2016.

“Grounsell’s commitment to community policing and his proven record of improving the safety of his community through this approach holds tremendous promise for the future of the City of Laurens,” said Senn.

Grounsell is set to replace outgoing Chief Chrissie Latimore, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to become the United States Marshal for South Carolina.

The city of Laurens said Grounsell will take over as acting chief of police on August 1 and will remain in that position until Chief Latimore resigns upon confirmation by the United States Senate.