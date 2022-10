LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Animal Control will host a free adoption event for dogs on Saturday.

The event will take place at Laurens Tractor Supply from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All adoptions include microchips, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and the first month of heartworm, tick and flea prevention.

To see the dogs that are available for adoption, click here.