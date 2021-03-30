Laurens Co. Council terminates contract of county administrator

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- Laurens County Administration Building

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of county administrator W. Jon Caime.

Public Works Director Dale Satterfield will be acting administrator until further notice, according to Laurens County Council Chairman W. Brown Patterson, Jr.

“I appreciate all he [Caime] has done for Laurens County and wish him well in future endeavors. Council will discuss at the next regular meeting how we will move forward with the hiring process for a new county administrator,” said Patterson in a statement.

Caime has been with Laurens County since May 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store