Laurens Co. Council terminates contract of county administrator

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of county administrator W. Jon Caime.

Public Works Director Dale Satterfield will be acting administrator until further notice, according to Laurens County Council Chairman W. Brown Patterson, Jr.

“I appreciate all he [Caime] has done for Laurens County and wish him well in future endeavors. Council will discuss at the next regular meeting how we will move forward with the hiring process for a new county administrator,” said Patterson in a statement.

Caime has been with Laurens County since May 2016.