LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A special election will be held on August 1 to fill three vacant board seats on the Laurens District 55 School Board. The vacant seats are seats one, three and five.

On Tuesday, the Lakelands Young Republicans Club hosted a forum for some candidates to speak about the issues the district is facing. Candidates Jerome Parson, Adam Brown and Chip Jenkins attended.

The candidates were asked how they would strengthen relationships on the school board.

“If the people on these boards will respect each other and talk to one another, that will solve a lot of problems,” Jerome Parson, a candidate running for Seat 1, said.

“I think that’s why the three of us are running — to try to help fix this problem to help everyone get along,” Adam Brown, a candidate running for Seat 3, said.

The candidates were also questioned about how they would keep teachers from leaving the district.

“We need to find the root of that problem, to begin with, to keep them here at [District] 55,” Brown said.

“I know that our neighboring districts are offering 12 to 15-percent salary increases,” Chip Jenkins, who is running for Seat 7, said. “We have to find a way to provide more resources to those teachers.”

The candidates were asked if the school board should play a role in banning books.

“If it’s inappropriate, it shouldn’t be in the library, and it shouldn’t be in the curriculum,” Parson said.

“There are some books that are not age appropriate and should be restricted,” Jenkins said. “We need to make sure that the books in our libraries and our textbooks are truthful and accurate.”

According to the Lakelands Young Republicans Club, eight of 11 candidates were invited to the forum, and three chose to participate.

Josie Cummings Parker was invited but chose not to attend.

“I chose not to participate in a forum that basically hand-picked candidates to attend,” she said. “We could have had a really awesome debate had all candidates across the board been invited so the Laurens community could actually hear every candidate.”

Cummings Parker said students should remain at the forefront of the board’s conversations.

“I decided to run for this seat because I feel like children had lost focus in the meetings and in our district,” she said. “[There are] too many adult views and concerns and not enough zones specifically for the children.”

“Let’s have the transparency you see for schools that actually have really good working models, which bring grades up and have students focused on academics regardless if that’s for a four-year or vocational study,” Cummings Parker added.

7NEWS also spoke with candidate James Lang, who was invited to the event but did not attend.

“We need change,” he said. “As most people have seen across this district, it’s in disarray. There are a lot of issues at hand that need to be addressed.”

“Our neighboring districts around us are in the Top 25 and Top 15,” Lang added. “We deserve better.”

Statements from candidates

7NEWS reached out to the Laurens County Democratic Party for comment on this story, but we have not heard back.

We also reached out to each candidate who was not invited to the forum or could not attend. The following candidates provided the statements below:

I believe all students should have access to a safe quality education. I will make sure our entire school system is operated above and beyond while working together to achieve students success. Kelvin Byrd, Seat 1 Candidate

I have a passion for young people that goes beyond that of a taught curriculum. My desire is to pour into them the wisdom and knowledge that they need to live in this ever-changing world that does not slow down enough for them to process many of the challenges that they face. The school system is in a unique position to be able to help with these transitions and challenges, and I don’t think that it is being used effectively to prepare our students for life after k-12. I would like to work with board members and the school system to change this. As a board member, I will work to make sure that the children are the top priority. Their physical and mental health and wellbeing are key to their success in school and life. I continuously mention the startling statistics that show South Carolina being #42 in the nation in overall education, up from #48 in 2021. I continuously express concern that schools in Laurens County have an average ranking of 3/10, which is in the bottom 50% of South Carolina public schools. We have work to do! I come with a heart of togetherness, fairness, equality, and without a hidden agenda. As a board member, I will work to make sure that we are working for student success, teacher success, and district success. Angela Wells, Seat 3 Candidate

I work at ZF Transmissions in Gray Court as an engineering lab technician, and I’m running for Laurens District 55 Seat 3 for the school board. I am a very down to earth person. My wife is a Laurens District 55 alumni. My main objective if I get elected is to keep a focus on our children’s education. Education is very important in our children’s future. I have 3 children in the district, and I want to help to make their education better. I strive to do the best job that I can do to help ensure that happens. I’ve lived on a farm in Laurens County for over 15 years, and I was a volunteer firefighter and first responder for Waterloo Fire Department for approximately 10 years. With your help, let’s get the disorder and turmoil fixed in our school system. Adam Brock, Seat 3 Candidate