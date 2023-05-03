LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Laurens County School District 55’s board held a special called meeting Wednesday. It was the board’s second meeting this week after Monday’s ended within minutes.

The now four-member board unanimously approved the meeting’s agenda as well as recommendations for new certified employees and administrative positions.

These items were supposed to be approved Monday. However, Board Chair Cathy Little ended the meeting after none of the trustees offered a second motion to approve the meeting’s agenda.

“I’ll make a plea, once again, on behalf of the teachers and students of this district that the board members come together and approve this agenda,” Little said during Monday’s meeting.

“It’s very disheartening because these people are actually supposed to be making decisions for our kids and future,” Jendayi Shumate, a parent, said. “We have not had one board meeting that is focused on the future of the kids.”

Two board members submitted resignations Monday.

The board’s meetings have drawn large crowds since February when Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas’ contract was reviewed. Her supporters have rallied for her to keep her job.

“That’s why the community keeps showing up,” said Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate SC. “We don’t want to stand back and allow something to happen and then Dr. Thomas is removed and no one knows about it.”

Some community members have called for the state to intervene if the board cannot conduct business.

7NEWS reached out to the South Carolina Department of Education to ask if it planned on intervening, but we have not heard back.

The next board meeting is scheduled for May 22.