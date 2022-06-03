LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – On Friday, Laurens County leaders broke ground on a new portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Bud Marchant, director of the Laurens County Trails Association, believes the two-mile loop trail will be an important resource for people in the county.

He said it’s a project people support and was approved through the county’s penny sales tax initiative, which voters approved in November 2020.

Marchant said the trail will be a place where people can exercise and enjoy the area and it’s in a central location to serve everyone in the county.

He also said it’s the first step toward linking Laurens County to the Swamp Rabbit Trail and Greenville County.

“Eventually, we move the trail towards Clinton and towards Laurens, and then from Laurens to Simpsonville,” said Marchant.

He said the loop trail will open this fall.

The county allocated $300,000 for the trail project through the penny sales tax.

Marchant said the project will likely cost around $200,000, but said the estimate could change once construction starts.