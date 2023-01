LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in regard to criminal sexual conduct charges.

Deputies said that Travis Lynn Mize, of Clinton, is possibly driving a 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Colorado with no front bumper.

If you have any information related to the location of Mize, contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523. Tips can be sent anonymously through CrimeStoppers 864-68-CRIME