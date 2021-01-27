Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 returns to in-person instruction Feb. 1

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced that they will return to face-to-face instruction on February 1.

The change does not affect students enrolled in the Laurens County Virtual Academy.

The district returned to eLearning following the winter holiday due to the high rate of COVID-19 in the county.

According to LCSD 55, all safety protocols will still be in effect and “rigorously enforced to ensure the district stays as healthy as possible.”

“We will continue to work with local and county officials to help mitigate the impact of this pandemic on our community,” said superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “By extending eLearning throughout the month of January, we believe we have done everything we can to reduce the potential for cases in our schools. Now it is time for us to try to bring back a degree of normalcy for our children and our school communities.”

The district had originally planned one week of eLearning after the holidays but extended it to a full month.