Laurens Co. School District 55, DHEC partner to provide at-home test kits

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to provide free COVID-19 rapid test kits.

LCSD 55 said parents of students in the district are receiving a pack of two at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits. The distribution of the test kits is expected to be completed within the next week.

Laurens 55 is committed to doing everything we can to increase the safety and health of our students and staff and to incorporate measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community. From the beginning, our goal has been to have students safe, learning, and thriving in our classrooms. Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent

According to Dr. Jody Penland, LCSD 55 Assistant Superintendent, families may opt to use the at-home kits to alert the school of a student testing positive and when a negative test result is needed in order for a student to return to school.

She also said parents do not have to test their students to return to school unless there is a need to test. “Those situations include a student who has symptoms or if there has been close contact,” she said.

We are providing instructions for parents with the distribution of the test kits. The instructions will also be available on our district website and questions may be addressed to the school nurse. Dr. Jody Penland, LCSD 55 Assistant Superintendent

A student who tests positive for COVID-19 must complete at least five full days of isolation, according to school officials. The student is not allowed to attend school or any school function or athletic event while in isolation.

LCSD 55 said they are also providing PCR Testing through MAKO, a DHEC vendor, for all students and staff. The schedule for those testing dates and sites is located on the district website.