LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 will host an education career fair Thursday afternoon.

The district said they’re looking to hire educators, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals.

The fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laurens 55 district office on Hillcrest Drive in Laurens.

Human resources staff will be on hand to answer employment questions.

If you’d like to take part, you’re asked to register for the career fair by clicking here.