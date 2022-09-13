Just like RC planes, RC helicopters and drones are considered small unmanned aircraft and are governed by the FAA’s applicable rules and regulations.

LAURENS S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced Tuesday that through a partnership with AlNautics, the school district will offer a Drone Academy program at Laurens District 55 High School.

Dr. Ameca Thomas, Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent, shared, “we are so happy to partner with AlNautics to provide the Drone Academy opportunity for LDHS scholars. This is part of our efforts to provide world-class, high-quality instruction for students. We remain committed to inspiring students to achieve success in an ever-changing technological world.”



AlNautics, a leader in drone education and consulting, promotes opportunities for students in secondary education to become employable unmanned aircraft system certified pilots, visual observers, and drone repair technicians. The partnership will allow students to complete the specialized hands-on training to obtain their Federal Aviation Administration Certification 107 Part A to become Commercial Licensed Drone Pilots.

“We are very thankful to have this opportunity at the high school,” said Lewis Compton, LDHS Principal. “I am confident that the Drone Academy will be an asset as we prepare students to be college and career ready.”

Laurens District 55 High School hosted Drone Demo Day on September 7, 2022, as an introduction to the new program.