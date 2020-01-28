Laurens Co. School District 55 names new superintendent

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced Monday that Dr. Ameca Thomas will be the district’s new superintendent.

The district’s Board of Trustees voted to hire Thomas Monday night.

Thomas replaces Dr. Stephen Peters who is retiring to move to Georgia with his wife. Peters served as superintendent for four years.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Thomas ready to take the reins as superintendent of Laurens 55,”

said Board of Trustees Chair Robby Bell.

“She is a product of the Laurens 55 school system, she has worked across this school system and she knows our strengths and our challenges. She is the ideal candidate to help us continue to move forward.”

“I have worked with Dr. Thomas in the (school) District Office, and her previous principals have all spoken very highly of her skills, her expertise, her ability to work with students and staff, and of her commitment to help Laurens 55 become a leader not just in South Carolina, but across the Southeast,” said Dr. Peters.

Thomas is a graduate of Laurens High School and is currently Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning at Laurens 55.