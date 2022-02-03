Laurens Co. sees hundreds of new jobs, millions in investments despite pandemic

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens County leaders said nearly 900 new jobs were created in the area last year and said the county is attractive to many businesses and industries.

“South Carolina says it all the time, we’re open for business and Laurens County is no different,” said Thomas Higgs, Laurens County Administrator.

Higgs said the area saw new growth in 2021, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Our numbers were great. We had about 861 new jobs created, 307.4 million dollars worth of investment in Laurens County,” said Higgs.

He said many factors attract businesses, like location.

“Between Columbia, we have Greenville right up the road, Charlotte and Augusta. We’re right here in the middle,” said Higgs.

Higgs said there’s plenty of places ready for development in the county too.

“I think one of the reasons they’re attracted to Laurens County is the amount of product we have available and when I say product, the amount of spec space in our industrial parks across the county that are available turn key, ready for employers to come in here and open up those jobs and get to work,” said Higgs.

Tax breaks also help bring in industries.

“We’re very business friendly as well as the state of South Carolina as a whole. So, [South Carolina Department of] Commerce does a great job working with those potential industries coming in to work together on economic incentive packages to recruit those businesses,” said Higgs.

Higgs said the area is already seeing new investments this year too. Leaders announced a $19.4 million operation last month.

“We’re going to continue to see those. We’re fresh into a new year, we’ve already announced another industry locating here, Shamrock Industries.”

Leaders with Shamrock Technologies said the operation is set to open in 2023.