LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new evidence facility.

The $1,964,250 facility was paid for by the county’s Capital Project Sales Tax, which voters approved in November 2020.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said the new facility – which boasts state-of-the-art technologies alongside basic creature comforts like air conditioning – replaces one described by the office as hazardous.

“When it rained really hard outside,” Reynolds said of the old facility, “it rained pretty hard inside. That’s not safe electrical-wise. There was no running water in the building, no central heat and air.

The new facility, located at 150 Templeton Rd, will only be accessible by the county’s two evidence deputies.

“Compared to where we’re at now, big difference,” Deputy Jose Diaz said. “This place here is going to be nice and clean.”