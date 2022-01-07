Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office launches new program to help seniors

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new program to help seniors in the county.

“It’s to form a strong connection with our senior citizens,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.

Sheriff Reynolds is introducing Project SOS to help people over the age of 65 who live alone in the county.

“Some really need a connection, a reassurance that somebody is there for them and that’s why we’re so excited about it because in our daily doings we have realized there are a lot of people scattered around, and they don’t really have anybody,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

It stands for ‘senior outreach services.’ People can apply for the program and receive things like regular check-ins, help with medical ID cards, and learn how to avoid becoming a victim of a crime.

“Whether it be a scam on their telephone or whether it may be any safety technique maybe at night, like lights and such,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

Sheriff Reynolds said it’s going to help people in Laurens and let their family members know someone is looking out for their loved one.

“That’s got to be a reassurance, that has to be a peace of mind,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

He also hopes people know the Sheriff’s Office and its deputies care.

“We’re here to put the bad guys in jail, but we’re also here to help in any way we can,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

In the program, staff will also keep a log after each contact to note any special comments or information.

To apply, people can call 864-681-4509 for more information or stop by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Applications can also be delivered, if needed.