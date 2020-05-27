Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office needs donations for new K-9

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to raise money for a new K-9. The new K-9 would replace 9-year-old Diesel, who is ready for retirement.

“K9 Diesel has been an essential part of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit for 8 years,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said a new K-9 will cost approximately $7,000 to be fully trained and ready to hit the streets.

Anyone wishing to donate can click here. Donations can also be dropped off at the sheriff’s office, located at 216 West Main Street.

The sheriff’s office would also like to introduce their bloodhounds and K-9 Unit dogs.

Bloodhounds

Sandy, Julie, Milo and Maggie make up the bloodhound team, the sheriff’s office said.

Maggie and Milo are the newest members of the team. Once Maggie finishes her training, Sandy will retire after her nearly 8 years of service

“Our Bloodhounds have proven themselves to be reliable and hardworking dogs. We appreciate the work their handlers put into training and caring for them,” the sheriff’s office said.

K-9 Unit

Joeri, Hiro, Liberty, Diesel, Max and Pete make up the K-9 Unit.

The K-9 Unit is used regularly for uniform patrol.

Joeri is certified in tracking, criminal apprehension, article recovery, narcotics discovery, handler protection and clearing buildings, the sheriff’s office said.

Hiro is certified in tracking and explosive detection.

Liberty and Pete are certified in tracking and narcotics detection.

Max, the youngest member of the team, is currently training in narcotics detection and tracking.

Diesel, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 8 years, has helped with removing a large amount of illegal narcotics from the streets, the sheriff’s office said. “At 9 years old, it’s time for Diesel to enjoy a life of retirement, endless belly rubs and treats.”