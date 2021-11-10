Laurens company shuts down due to COVID-19 impacts

Muffin Mam shuts down due to COVID-19 impacts.

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Muffin Mam announced Monday that the company has stopped operations in Laurens due to COVID-19 impacts.

Officials at Muffin Mam located at Hunter Industrial Park facility in Laurens said the decision was made to due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, which impacted the its ability to perform financially.

“After Muffin Mam commissioned a new facility in early 2020, initial lockdowns related to the pandemic greatly limited customer interactions, which negatively impacted new revenues,” said CEO of Muffin Mam Todd Littleton. “As customer demand improved in late 2020, Muffin Mam, like most firms, faced major disruptions in the availability of skilled labor. This continued throughout 2021, preventing our Company from meeting production requirements to service new customer demand.”

The company said that recent disruption in the supply chain and rapid increases in cost resulted in the decision to stop operations.

