LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said that their inmate litter crews have been working to clean the roadways of trash.

The sheriff’s office said over 61, 120 pounds of trash was picked up.

The following roads were cleaned:

Gary Street-Conway Avenue

Beattie Street

Walker Avenue

Smythe Street

Choctaw Street

Knighton Chapel Road

Pearlie Farms Road

Narnie Road

Captain Guy and Airport Road

South Harper St. Ext to Lisbon

Blakely Road

Milam Road

Little Acres Road

Philson Road-Bethany Church Road

Highway 56 North

The sheriff’s office also shared pictures via facebook.

Deputies thanked residents for informing them about areas that needed cleaning. They also said that they have set up cameras and sometimes dig through the trash to find identifying information about anyone dumping.