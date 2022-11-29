LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said that their inmate litter crews have been working to clean the roadways of trash.
The sheriff’s office said over 61, 120 pounds of trash was picked up.
The following roads were cleaned:
- Gary Street-Conway Avenue
- Beattie Street
- Walker Avenue
- Smythe Street
- Choctaw Street
- Knighton Chapel Road
- Pearlie Farms Road
- Narnie Road
- Captain Guy and Airport Road
- South Harper St. Ext to Lisbon
- Blakely Road
- Milam Road
- Little Acres Road
- Philson Road-Bethany Church Road
- Highway 56 North
The sheriff’s office also shared pictures via facebook.
Deputies thanked residents for informing them about areas that needed cleaning. They also said that they have set up cameras and sometimes dig through the trash to find identifying information about anyone dumping.