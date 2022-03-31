LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County leaders are working to re-launch the CrimeStoppers program.

“We decided it’s time to re-energize this program,” said Laurens County CrimeStoppers Board President Scott Tollison.

Tollison said the program launched in 2009 and that the community is key to a successful program.

“The program started several years ago, we had a really good onset for several years,” said Tollision.

Now, he wants to bring the program back into focus. He said the board has met with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens Police, and Clinton Police departments. He believes CrimeStoppers is a crucial tool for the agencies.

“Tips are extremely important, mainly because most of the time, folks know something,” said Tollison.

He said the program isn’t changing, just returning to its community-based roots. People can always report anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers.

“It does great things here in the area, all over the Upstate, and we just felt it was time to get back into that,” said Tollison.

He said soon people could see officers, deputies, and board members representing CrimeStoppers at events and festivals.

“What we’ve typically done is have a CrimeStoppers booth with the law enforcement in and out of it. That gives great interaction for the law enforcement here in the area,” said Tollison.

Tollison said the goal is to build a relationship with people in the area. He said trust can bring more tips, which makes the community safer too.

“There are a lot of times when you get a tip [about] something [that] happened, that really nobody seems to know about, [and] somebody knows about. So, we just ask that that tipster let’s us know,” said Tollison.

Tollison said the board meets with law enforcement leaders again next week to discuss their next steps.

People can report tips anonymously to Laurens County CrimeStoppers by calling 864-68-CRIME (864-682-7463). People can also report tips online.