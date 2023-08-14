LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a 21-year-old Laurens County man is now facing charges regarding sexual abuse material.

According to officials, Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to the suspect. Investigators said that the suspect did have files of child sexual abuse material.

Officials said that Demarcus Ketravious Belton, 21, of Fountain Inn, received two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office arrested Belton on Wednesday, August 9.

Investigators with the Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as investigators with the Fountain Inn Police Department, assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.