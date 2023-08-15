LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County voters have picked the two people they want to fill vacancies on the Laurens District 55 school board.

A special election was held on Tuesday to fill two of three seats left empty by board members who had resigned earlier in the year.

Tabitha Keitt and Heather Hall Elders came away with the most votes in their respective races, and will assume positions on the board.

Turnout for Tuesday’s election was low, according to the Laurens County Board of Elections. Only about 7% of voters, or 565 voters, voted in the election.