LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dr. Ameca Thomas, superintendent of Laurens County School District 55, resigned Thursday.

The resignation came during a special called meeting of the District 55 Board of Trustees.

At the end of the more than two-hour meeting, most of which was spent in a closed executive session, board chair Cathy Little announced that Thomas submitted her resignation.

The board voted 5-2 to accept the resignation.

The move comes after a year of turmoil for the board which saw two members resign, citing what they called a “rift” between Thomas and Little.

The resignation is effective immediately.

Little also announced that Dr. Jody Penland and Dr. Rhett Harris will be in charge of day-to-day operations of the district on an interim basis until a new superintendent is found.