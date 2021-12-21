Laurens leaders welcome growth across the city, focus on community needs & economic development

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – From new homes and developments to more jobs and businesses, leaders in Laurens said they’re excited for new growth.

At the Laurens City Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Nathan Senn introduced an ordinance to annex a building into the city for a new business and council also discussed potential land for a development too.

Councilwoman Alicia Sullivan said growth, like this and other developments, is welcome in Laurens and council is focusing on community needs too.

“We just have two housing developments that are coming to the city of Laurens area,” said Sullivan.

She said it’s bringing affordable housing to the area.

“I think it’s past time that it’s happening to Laurens,” said Laurens resident Stanley Yeargin.

Some people who live in Laurens said they’re open to improvements.

“There are a lot of great things going on in Laurens, a lot of growth, and I’m just very, very proud as a citizen to see the good things that are happening,” said Yeargin.

Councilwoman Sullivan said the growth is going to benefit everyone in Laurens, which she believes is a priority for city leaders.

“It’s going to improve our economic development and that’s something that we’re focusing on,” said Sullivan.

Councilwoman Marian Miller said Laurens is a place people want to live.

“We are a small town with plenty of love, and growth,” said Miller.