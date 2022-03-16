LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn highlighted improvements and growth across the city Tuesday night, in what Senn believes is Laurens’ first State of the City address.

“It is my great pleasure to report, the state of the city of Laurens is strong and better than its been in decades,” said Senn.

Senn said last year, city leaders invested in community with pay increases for some employees, new equipment, and a better foundation for the future.

“We’re only here for a little while. We do not own this city, we merely hold it as stewards for the next generation who will in turn hold it for the next, so what we do today matters,” said Senn.

He believes the work is paying off and said Laurens is growing.

“Between 2019 and September of 2020, a year and a half, when federal government stopped counting the census, our population had increased by 5 percent,” said Senn.

Mayor Senn said quality of life is an important factor drawing people to the area. He also said it boosts economic development. He also said hospitality revenue is up 8 percent from 2020 to 2021, and said it’s partially due to events on the Laurens Square like ‘Finally Friday’ which starts back up this week.

“These new residents bring new customers to locally owned small businesses, new members to our churches, new tax payers to keep rates low,” said Senn.

He also said a growing population could potentially attract more businesses.

“Our growth and improvement means that we are very well positioned to get a new grocery store on the west side of town,” said Senn.

Mayor Senn also said as population goes up, more homes are needed. He said this year, more subdivisions are being built.

“We’re making sure that our neighborhoods that are built have street lights, sidewalks for walkability, shared greenspaces for recreation and relaxation. We’re requiring traffic studies to be done,” said Senn.

Mayor Senn said some people may be less receptive to change, but said city leaders are thoughtful in planning for the future.

“It’s wise to approach growth with caution and planning, and we’re doing that. We shouldn’t though let our fears or others fears get the best of us. Growth is not out of control, but we are growing again and that’s a good thing,” said Senn.

Mayor Senn also said property taxes have not been raised in Laurens in more than 30 years and said he doesn’t plan to increase taxes.