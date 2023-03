LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn won reelection Tuesday in a runoff against challenger Randy Garrett.

In the runoff, Senn finished with just under 54% of the vote while Garrett finished with almost 46%.

Senn and Garrett advanced to Tuesday’s runoff after finishing first and second in a three-person race during the March 7 municipal election.

Senn was first elected mayor in 2019.