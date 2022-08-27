LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens Police said the department building on 250 West Laurens Street will be under construction for the next year.

Police said the closure is in effect immediately, with scheduled construction to begin on September 1.

Officers said the new construction will be for the new police department and city court building.

During construction, police said all department business will be held at the Laurens Police Department Administration Building, on the second floor. The building’s address is 201 West Main Street, currently Truist Bank.

Officers are asking the public to use the Caroline Street entrance on the left side of the building from W. Main St. for anything related to police, the front entrance is for Truist Bank access only.

Officers said the Carolina St. door will not be accessible during evenings after 5 p.m., or on the weekends, and if assistance is needed by the public, they are asked to call dispatch at (864) 984-2523 for an officer.

If there are any questions regarding the change, Laurens Police said you can call them at (864) 984-3532.