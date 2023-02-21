LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The Laurens Police Department has introduced an app, which is designed to give users up-to-the-minute information.

“It will allow you to get real-time alerts, like if we have a traffic collision in the area, if we want people to stay out of an area, or if there’s flooding in an area,” explained Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell.

The app provides information about the department’s programs, victims’ services as well as the city’s codes and ordinances.

It also discusses different types of scams so users do not fall victim for them.

Users can also submit requests for their home or business to be patrolled if they are going out of town.

“We’ll go out there twice in a 24-hour period to make sure everything’s safe around that residence,” said Grounsell.

The app allows users to submit tips about possible crimes, as well as photos and videos that can help officers investigate. It can use GPS to pinpoint where a person is submitting their tip.

“A lot of times — when people see a crime or they know a crime is committed — they don’t know the exact address,” explained Grounsell. “There’s an icon in there that says, ‘Submit GPS location.’ It automatically maps your exact coordinates of where you are so that police will know.”

If there is an emergency, Grounsell said people should still call 911.

“This app is not going to have us respond in real time,” he said. “It’s more of an after the fact investigative tool and community outreach tool.”

The app is free and available to be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.