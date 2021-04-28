Laurens School District 55 Board approves employee bonus

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens School District 55 Board approved a $850 bonus payment for every employee of LCSD 55.

Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas requested the approval of the bonus. “I would like to recommend to the board an appreciation bonus for all employees. This bonus will serve as a small token to show every employee just how much we appreciate all they do each day,” Thomas said.

Thomas added, “Many staff members are having to pick up extra duties and cover classes. This creates more work they are having to do after school, at home, and on the weekends. So, I am truly grateful to our staff for being flexible, for being positive, and for all of their hard work and their understanding.”

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the bonus to be distributed to all employees on May 5.