Law enforcement prepared to patrol roads for drunk drivers amid St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement officers across the Upstate are warning residents not to count on the Luck of the Irish to get them home safely tonight.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said while they won’t have any checkpoints tonight, deputies will be patrolling the roads in full force tonight to watch for drunk drivers.

GCSO deputies have been patrolling around town since Monday. They’re asking people to be responsible and have a plan before hitting any St.Patricks Day celebrations tonight.

“Have a designated driver, make arrangements with someone to drop them off and pick them up or utilize one of the widely available ride sharing services,” Lt. Ryan Flood, PIO at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Simpsonville Police Department has seen traffic heavily increase today. Officers said now that bars are operating at full capacity they’re bracing for more DUI incidents this weekend.

“We’ll be out at a lot of the areas and bars that we have here in the city as well as at the interstate. We have a lot of people that come in from downtown Greenville into Simpsonville and we’ll be waiting watching out for those driving under the influence,” Officer Hannah Stouffer, traffic unit officer for the Simpsonville Police Department said.

In comparison to last year, officers are expecting for this St.Patricks Day to be more lively than last year due to virus concerns and restrictions being eased significantly within the last few weeks.