2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on Buncombe Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have died and a third person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home on South Buncombe Road late Tuesday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home just before midnight for a report of gunshots.

Two people were found dead at the home and a third person was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office said they initially believed that there may have been additional people in the home with a potential shooter and SWAT was requested to respond.

Deputies said SWAT team members found only one person inside the home and that person was one of the two people who was found dead.

Investigators are still working to determine the details of what happened but said they believe that the shooting was between the people who died and they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.