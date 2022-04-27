GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As the school year winds down, teenagers will have more time on their hands.

“It’s just a very dangerous time,” said Spartanburg Police Sgt. Stephen McClure. “Kids are out a lot more. They don’t have to get up early for school so they tend to stay out a lot later. It’s kind of the nature of the beast.”

Spartanburg Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) told 7News they begin seeing more crashes involving teens around this time.

“As a parent, you never want to outlive your kid,” said SCHP Cpl. Joe Hovis. “Unfortunately, we go to knock on a door to tell them their son or daughter has been killed in a car collision. People never get over that.”

Cpl. Joe Hovis said many crashes involving teens come down to “what we call the four killers – speeding, distracted driving, seatbelts and DUI.”

According to SCHP, teens account for 13 to 14 percent of the state’s driving deaths. They add that about half of the state’s traffic deaths involve alcohol.

“It only takes a second to change your life or someone else’s life,” said Hovis.

South Carolina has a zero tolerance policy for teens who are drinking and driving. It is illegal to have any alcohol in your system if you are driving and under 21-years-old.

“We do have a lot of fatalities that involve underage drinking,” said McClure. “We’re trying to limit that number down a lot. Until we can get it down, we ask people to be responsible. Look out for your friends. Look out for yourself.”

“Wear your seatbelt,” added Hovis. “Don’t text and drive. Don’t speed. By all means, don’t drink and drive.”