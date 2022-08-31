SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — As the so-called ‘100 Deadly Days of Summer’ draw to a close, law enforcement agencies across both Carolinas are increasing their presence on the roads.

Troopers, officers and deputies will be using traffic checkpoints and will be conducting more traffic stops with the goal of eliminating accidents.

According to data shared by the Spartanburg Police Department, 665 people have been killed on South Carolina roadways this year. None of those have happened within Spartanburg City limits and officers hope this campaign will keep it that way.

“We don’t like taking people to jail, but we want people to be safe,” Spartanburg Police Department Sgt. Stephen McClure said. “If that’s where it has to go, if we have to take somebody to jail to keep the rest of the road safe, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

Officers will not let the public know prior where checkpoints will be. However, Spartanburg PD said they will be strategically located, usually in areas known for speeding.

When approaching traffic checkpoints, officers suggest having drivers licenses, registrations and proof of insurance handy.

“Once people provide that information, we let them go on their way,” McClure said. “Most people are only stopped for 10 or 15 seconds before we get them on their way.”