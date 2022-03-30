OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies said that three children have been hospitalized so far this year after they ate THC gummies.

One of the children was a two-year-old.

Deputies say a family member of that two-year-old toddler was using THC gummies for an injury and thought they had thrown all of them away.

“They maybe had one that had not been disposed of. The two-year-old ingested at least part of the gummy and was taken to the hospital,” said Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt.

The child is OK, but the sheriff’s office said its concern is growing, especially since it was the third time this year a child has needed medical attention after ingesting a THC gummy.

Watt said the children experience symptoms including, “panic, anxiety obviously. I know perhaps the feeling the two-year-old had was a feeling of some droopiness, being lethargic a well.”

The sheriff’s office said there are few regulations surrounding these particular gummies, and are urging parents to be vigilant.

The federal farm bill regulates hemp products, and under the law, a minimal amount of THC may be legal in some gummies, but deputies said that amount is inconsistent.

“Over 50%, I believe, of samples they have tested have contained THC levels of above that 0.3% threshold,” said Watt. “So they’ve gone above that particular threshold, which according to a state law, it can’t be referred to as hemp if it goes above that .3% threshold.”

The School District of Oconee County is also getting involved.

They sent a statement which said, “We are aware of the THC gummy issue and continue to work with our school resource officers and local law enforcement to keep our students safe.”

The Oconee County Sheriffs Office said they would like to see South Carolina lawmakers put tighter regulations on those types of products.

The warning isn’t just for children, the sheriff’s office said adults don’t need to be behind the wheel if they’ve taken these gummies.