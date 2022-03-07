SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some small business owners are feeling the impacts of the higher prices at the gas pump, like lawn care services.

Brandon Petty of Petty’s Lawn Care and Landscaping said it’s hard to find a way to balance the increased costs.

“It makes it pretty tough, because you got to still try to make the customers happy, and you got to kind of find a happy medium,” said Petty.

He said the high prices affect all the things he needs for his business.

“Mowers, weed eaters, everything’s taking gas, fuel. It’s rough. It’s not just gas, it’s diesel too,” he said.

According to Triple A, the prices we’re seeing are on the low end of the spectrum. People in the Northeast and on the West Coast are paying an average of $5.00 per gallon.