SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An upstate water company said it’s experiencing an abnormal amount of water main breaks.

Johnny Jackson, the general manager for Liberty-Chesnee-Fingerville Water District, said there have been three water main breaks causing water outages over the past few weeks in the Buck Creek area.

“No water coming out of the sink or the shower, you can’t do nothing,” said Davey Blanton, who lives in the Buck Creek area.

Blanton said broken pipes are causing problems.

“I’ve woken up some mornings, to go to work at 5, 6 in the morning, the water is like obsolete, and my family is like “Did you pay the water bill?” said Blanton.

Jackson said many factors contribute to the problem.

“That is a high-pressure area,” said Jackson. “It’s also an area where the pipes are laying on the rocks and over a period of time, these rocks affect the pipes, they can rub a hole in them.”

He also said some of the company’s infrastructure is getting old. He said LCFWD opened in 1960.

“Some of the pipes have been in the ground for a long time, but every year we make some type of improvement for our infrastructure,” said Jackson.

To keep up with aging infrastructure, he also said there’s a five-year plan for upgrades.

“Within the next five years, in fact, the Buck Creek area is in our plans. Hopefully, we can put in a different type of pipe, a ductable iron type pipe instead of a plastic pipe and that will solve a lot of problems,” said Jackson.

He says improvements will take time, since it’s expensive to replace these systems.

“We have 275 to 300 miles of pipes in which we maintain, and it takes a lot of work and a lot of funds. In fact, if we replaced all the pipes in the system, it’d probably cost 40 to 50 million dollars to do that,” said Jackson.

In the meantime, some customers hope for better communication about breaks and boil advisories in the area.

“I mean drinking bad water can lead to long-term health effects to me and my family, and of course, the community,” said Blanton.

Jackson also said they’re implementing a new phone and email system on Wednesday. He said it’s going to improve communication with customers. If people have issues with their water, like pressure or discoloration, they can call the water district at 864-461-2231.