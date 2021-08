GREENVILE, S.C. (WSPA) – Over a thousand guests attended a secret picnic party at Fluor Field Saturday night.

The location of the event was a secret until moments before it began. Guests wined and dined at the event otherwise known as ‘Le Diner En Blanc’, wearing all white and bringing their own decorations.

These secret parties have been happening since 2012 and exist in roughly 80 cities and 30 countries worldwide.

After dinner was served, all the guests got on their feet for a dance party.