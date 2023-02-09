BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The leader of a copper wire theft ring was sentenced to seven years in prison in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Nathaniel Bruce Scott Styles, of Candler, pleaded guilty to multiple felonies.

In March of 2022, Styles was charged with 38 crimes related to a copper wire theft ring operating within the county.

Eleven other individuals were also charged with more than 150 charges as part of the large-scale investigation.

Styles was sentenced to 85-150 months in prison.