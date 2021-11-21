Legendary area basketball coach Louie Golden dies at 81

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Louie Golden, an area basketball legend who coached teams to six state championship wins, has died. He was 81.

Over the course of forty years, Golden’s teams played in an astonishing 12 state title games, winning six. Golden also served as the Riverside Athletic Director upon the school’s opening in 1973.

He won titles as the head basketball coach at Beck, Riverside, and Southside. He retired officially from coaching in 2009 after securing his sixth state title as Southside defeated Mullins. It was his 699th career victory.

Golden was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Administration Association Hall of Fame in 2013.