GREENVILLE CO. (WSPA) – Academy Sports + Outdoors is teaming up with University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball coach, Dawn Staley, and her non-profit, INNERSOLE, to surprise 90 Greenville County kids with brand new shoes.

In town for the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, Staley will be at the Sterling Community Center on Thursday to meet with 90 in-need kids who have been identified from several afterschool programs.

According to Academy Sports + Outdoors, each pair of shoes has been handpicked specifically for each child.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will also give away 5,000 tickets to Wednesday and Thursday’s tournament games to community members including Greenville County schools, first responders, military members and more.