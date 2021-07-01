Let’s Eat at Carolina Drive In

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Carolina Drive In has been a staple in the West Side of Greenville since opening in 1954. George Skenteris and eventually his son Nick have treated customers over the years and through a couple location changes.

Carolina Drive In originally opened serving lunch and dinner for decades. The restaurant now serves breakfast too, to provide for the customers and employees of Tommy’s Ham House. The popular breakfast spot closed across the street and now Carolina Drive In attracts many of those customers, as well as employs some of the servers who worked there.

Nick Skenteris said you can expect to be able to order a club sandwich, fried chicken, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, coleslaw, onion rings, and all food is made fresh daily.

Carolina Drive In is open Monday-Friday 6-8 and 6-12 on Saturday

105 Rutherford St, Greenville.