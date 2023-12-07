SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Since 2021, De Flavors of India has been bringing you authentic Indian recipes to go.

De Flavors of India is located at 478 Union Street in Spartanburg. Owners Radhika and Sachim Patel offer homemade entrees out of their convenience store.

The restaurant serves chicken, eggs and has vegetarian options.

Patel said she enjoys offering healing herbs and spices to customers who want to know how to cook with them such as Tumeric, cardamom and other spices.

The restaurant has take-out service only. Customers can also call to order at (864) 764-1452.

Catering can be ordered at deflavorsofindiaspartanburg@gmail.com