Walhalla, S.C. (WSPA) – Locals tell us Uptown Walhalla is the Mainstreet to the mountains and there’s no better place to stop for good food on the way than Gather Uptown. Stop in for a savory meal or sweet treat Thursday through Tuesday. Closed on Wednesday.

Dinner is served Friday, Saturday and Sunday with many recipes inspired by customer ideas and locally sourced ingredients. Owner Greg Harris said fresh is important. They offer breakfast all day and serve lunch favorites too.

The restaurant is famous for its corned beef brisket which you can have on a breakfast platter or Reuben. Don’t miss the epic grilled cheese with smoked salmon the avocado toast and fresh baked goods daily with coffee and lattes.

Dine in 8-4 or 8-8 at 100 W Main St, Walhalla, SC 29691