BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Green Olive Grill is a Mediterranean-style restaurant serving customers in North Spartanburg.

The family is originally from Lebanon and enjoys using family recipes with Mediterranean traditional dishes.

They make their hummus from scratch and their dishes are well known for including chicken bibiano, chicken with mushroom sauce, basil chicken pasta and more.

Partners Mariam Akkary and Mazan Nanoua serve dinners Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For catering orders call (864) 586 1110 or email greenolive8690@gmail.com. A private room is also available for reservations.