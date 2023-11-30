GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a restaurant that serves food and drinks in flights.

Chef Guichard Ulysse cooks fusion food with Caribbean and French influences with American cuisine.

House 509 Bistro & Wine Bar serves its specialty dish the House 509 flight with steak, seafood and chicken.

The restaurant has a shrimp and grits flight done three ways with three separate types of grits.

Chef Ulysse runs the restaurant with his wife and they offer dozens of unique wines in flights, by the bottle or glass.

Visit Tuesday – Saturday 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at 100 Wicker Park Avenue in Greer.

Click here to make a reservation online at their website.