Mauldin, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a soul food, Southern catering hot spot and the community members know all about Nana’s Kitchen in Mauldin, S.C.

Owners Tony and Shontell Walker opened Nana’s Kitchen January 16, 2019 after running a catering business for about 2 years prior.

Specialties here include their famous fried pork chop, broccoli cheddar casserole and mac and cheese.

Don’t miss breakfast starting at 7 AM with favorites like salmon patties, chicken and waffles and fish and grits.

Shontell named the restaurant in honor of her grandmother who taught her to cook from a young age when other kids were out playing. She said she was upset about it years ago but now is grateful.

Visit Nana’s Kitchen Tues-Fri 7-5 and Sunday