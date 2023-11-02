CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s all things South Carolina with a little Cajun thrown in.

That’s what Palmetto’s Smokehouse and Oyster Bar owner Jim Oswald said is his motivation behind the menu.

The restaurant is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner and brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Palmetto’s is located at 199 Old Greenville Hwy in downtown Clemson.

Oswald said he began the restaurant after cooking BBQ as a Boy Scout leader for his son’s troop. They sold it at Clemson football games and people loved it.