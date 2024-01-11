WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s good, hearty food that the Anderson family cooks at home and they’re bringing it to you at ShugaBears.

The restaurant is run by Eddy, Michelle and their son Bristol who makes pizza, calzones and other hearty meals.

Michelle makes cakes and sweet treats for your meal or any event when you place an order ahead of time.

Visit them at 104 West Main Street in Walhalla from Tuesday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant mentioned that the kitchen closes 30 minutes before closing.