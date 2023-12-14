Pickens, S.C. (WSPA) – BBQ pork, ribs, chicken and much, much more. Owner Chris Durham and his team at The Porkette want to welcome customers to downtown Pickens for lunch or dinner.

Durham spent 30 years working in tech which took him to Texas where he learned how to cook and enjoy BBQ as a hobby.

Durham moved back to the Upstate to care for his family and opened the Porkette after the Parkette closed, which was run by his cousin.

Durham makes his own rub which he uses to flavor his pork ribs and other dishes. You can purchase this as well at the restaurant.

Enjoy bbq pork butts, desserts, classics with a twist like BBQ lasagna and more 4 days a week.

The Porkette is open Wednesday thru Friday 11am – 2pm and Sunday 11am – 3pm and for dinner Friday and Saturday 5pm – 9pm

Ask about catering available 24/7 at (864) 878-2400 and email info@porkette.com